Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Sells $14,398,392.09 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total transaction of $14,398,392.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,184,361.88. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Omkaram Nalamasu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Omkaram Nalamasu sold 10,737 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.95, for a total transaction of $6,355,767.15.

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Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $24.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,009,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,653. The stock's 50 day moving average is $436.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $623.35. The stock has a market cap of $470.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $489.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $295,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 29,297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,488,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $885,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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