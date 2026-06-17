Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Sells $6,355,767.15 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 10,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.95, for a total transaction of $6,355,767.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 171,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,329,409.05. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Omkaram Nalamasu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total transaction of $14,398,392.09.

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Applied Materials Trading Up 4.3%

AMAT stock traded up $24.69 on Wednesday, hitting $592.92. 11,009,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $436.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $623.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $410,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 59.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 157,426 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $489.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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