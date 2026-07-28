Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells 1,285 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 1,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $154,225.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,158,498.44. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $1,031,340.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 28,826 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $4,800,393.78.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $2,050,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $6,783,822.04.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. 6,857,635 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,528. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 3.69. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm's revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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