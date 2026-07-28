AppLovin (APP) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $1.9419 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:APP traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $415.35. 1,983,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $358.55 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $497.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp set a $775.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $668.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APP

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 3,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.29, for a total transaction of $1,603,488.04. Following the sale, the director owned 120,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,786,252.76. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 243,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,055,090.29. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 393,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,297,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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