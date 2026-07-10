AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $111,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AptarGroup by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $158,649,000 after buying an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $102,885,000 after buying an additional 306,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 562.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 348,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,972,000 after buying an additional 296,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3%

ATR opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.71. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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