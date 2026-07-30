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AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
AptarGroup logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • AptarGroup exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.36 in EPS versus the $1.35 analyst consensus. The company updated its third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to $1.45–$1.53.
  • Shares fell 1.7% to $133.97 following the results, despite analysts maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $170.80.
  • AptarGroup declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, or $1.92 annualized, representing a 1.4% yield and a 32.88% payout ratio.
  • Five stocks we like better than AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01, reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%. AptarGroup updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.450-1.530 EPS.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ATR traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $133.97. 627,010 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.56. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $158.12.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $22,308,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $24,678,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,833 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

Earnings History for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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