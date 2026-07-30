AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.97. The stock had a trading volume of 627,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $158.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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