Aptiv (APTV) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $3.3121 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $88.93. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Argus lowered their target price on Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Aptiv from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $765,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $361,385,000 after purchasing an additional 948,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $261,381,000 after purchasing an additional 315,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,956,695 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $224,975,000 after buying an additional 200,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,386,173 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $181,564,000 after buying an additional 154,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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