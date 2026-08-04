Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $47.6240, with a volume of 1309568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

Get Aptiv alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Aptiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aptiv reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share , above the $1.42 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 2% year over year to approximately $3.3 billion , while adjusted EBITDA rose to $613 million from $547 million. Aptiv PLC Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Aptiv reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , above the $1.42 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 2% year over year to approximately , while adjusted EBITDA rose to $613 million from $547 million. Positive Sentiment: The company completed the spin-off of its Electrical Distribution Systems segment and received a $1.9 billion dividend related to the transaction. Aptiv also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company completed the spin-off of its Electrical Distribution Systems segment and received a $1.9 billion dividend related to the transaction. Aptiv also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Aptiv’s adjusted results were stronger than expected, but reported earnings from continuing operations were $1.40 per diluted share, compared with $2.12 a year earlier. Net income attributable to Aptiv declined to $248 million from $393 million, although revenue and EBITDA improved. Aptiv Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

Aptiv’s adjusted results were stronger than expected, but reported earnings from continuing operations were $1.40 per diluted share, compared with $2.12 a year earlier. Net income attributable to Aptiv declined to $248 million from $393 million, although revenue and EBITDA improved. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was materially below expectations: EPS of $1.25–$1.35 versus the $1.61 consensus and revenue of $3.1–$3.2 billion versus $3.3 billion expected.

Third-quarter guidance was materially below expectations: EPS of versus the $1.61 consensus and revenue of versus $3.3 billion expected. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance also fell short of forecasts, with EPS of $5.60–$5.80 versus $6.16 expected and revenue of $12.6–$12.8 billion versus $14.4 billion expected. The outlook reduction is the primary reason investors are selling APTV despite the quarterly earnings beat.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 17.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Aptiv's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $765,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $634,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,615 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $441,289,000 after buying an additional 99,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Aptiv by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $361,385,000 after buying an additional 948,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $261,381,000 after buying an additional 315,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aptiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aptiv wasn't on the list.

While Aptiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here