Go Pro
→ The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Aptiv logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aptiv shares fell 17.2% to a new 52-week low after the company issued weaker-than-expected third-quarter and full-year 2026 guidance, including full-year EPS of $5.60–$5.80 versus the $6.16 consensus and revenue of $12.6–$12.8 billion versus $14.4 billion expected.
  • Aptiv’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.63 versus $1.42 expected, revenue up 2.3% year over year to about $3.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA improving to $613 million. The company also completed its Electrical Distribution Systems spin-off, received a $1.9 billion dividend, and repurchased $250 million of stock.
  • Despite the selloff, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with 22 Buy ratings, two Holds, and an average price target of $82.50 versus the recent price near $47.62.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $47.6240, with a volume of 1309568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

Key Headlines Impacting Aptiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Aptiv reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share, above the $1.42 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 2% year over year to approximately $3.3 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $613 million from $547 million. Aptiv PLC Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: The company completed the spin-off of its Electrical Distribution Systems segment and received a $1.9 billion dividend related to the transaction. Aptiv also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: Aptiv’s adjusted results were stronger than expected, but reported earnings from continuing operations were $1.40 per diluted share, compared with $2.12 a year earlier. Net income attributable to Aptiv declined to $248 million from $393 million, although revenue and EBITDA improved. Aptiv Q2 Earnings Key Metrics
  • Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was materially below expectations: EPS of $1.25–$1.35 versus the $1.61 consensus and revenue of $3.1–$3.2 billion versus $3.3 billion expected.
  • Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance also fell short of forecasts, with EPS of $5.60–$5.80 versus $6.16 expected and revenue of $12.6–$12.8 billion versus $14.4 billion expected. The outlook reduction is the primary reason investors are selling APTV despite the quarterly earnings beat.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 17.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Aptiv's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $765,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $634,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,615 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $441,289,000 after buying an additional 99,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Aptiv by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $361,385,000 after buying an additional 948,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $261,381,000 after buying an additional 315,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aptiv Right Now?

Before you consider Aptiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aptiv wasn't on the list.

While Aptiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines