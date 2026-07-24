Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Aptiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Aptiv's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 480 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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