Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.83.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Stock Up 2.5%

ARMK stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Aramark has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,177,184 shares of the company's stock worth $290,962,000 after purchasing an additional 868,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Aramark by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Key Stories Impacting Aramark

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About Aramark

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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