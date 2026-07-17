Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral Rating

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.50.

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Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 428.41, a current ratio of 428.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $987.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.86 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, insider David Erwin Friedman purchased 8,840 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $468,389.52. The trade was a 14.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 228,930 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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