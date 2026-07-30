Go Pro
→ SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Arc Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arc Resources reported quarterly EPS of $0.45, missing analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company posted a 22.77% net margin and a 17.47% return on equity.
  • Shares rose 1.9% to $23.60 during Thursday trading, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $13.37 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with three Buy, nine Hold and two Sell ratings; the stock’s overall consensus rating is Hold after several recent downgrades.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Arc Resources.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Arc Resources Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 60,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.26. Arc Resources has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AETUF. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities downgraded Arc Resources from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on AETUF

Arc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

See Also

Earnings History for Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arc Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Arc Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arc Resources wasn't on the list.

While Arc Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines