Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

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Arc Resources Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 60,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.26. Arc Resources has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AETUF. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities downgraded Arc Resources from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on AETUF

Arc Resources Company Profile

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

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