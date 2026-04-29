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Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Arcadis logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arcadis shares gapped down premarket, opening at $37.18 after a $38.75 close, with only about 150 shares trading.
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock to a Strong Buy on April 22 while KeyCorp cut it to a Hold in February, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, two Holds).
  • The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, current and quick ratios of 1.02, a 50-day SMA of $35.87 versus a 200-day SMA of $42.95, and is a global design and consultancy firm operating in 70+ countries.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.75, but opened at $37.18. Arcadis shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCAY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Arcadis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Arcadis from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcadis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcadis

Arcadis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95.

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV OTCMKTS: ARCAY is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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