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ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
ArcBest logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ArcBest declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 7. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $0.48 and a 0.3% yield.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 6.6%; analysts expect a 5.1% payout ratio next year based on projected earnings of $9.50 per share.
  • ArcBest reported quarterly EPS of $2.38, beating estimates by $0.12, while revenue rose 15.9% year over year to $1.18 billion. Shares opened at $144.31, with the stock up 4.9% as reported.
  • Five stocks we like better than ArcBest.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

ArcBest has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

ArcBest Stock Up 4.9%

ArcBest stock opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $176.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation NASDAQ: ARCB is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

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Dividend History for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

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