ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

ArcBest has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

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ArcBest Stock Up 4.9%

ArcBest stock opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $176.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation NASDAQ: ARCB is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

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