ArcelorMittal (MT) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $17.0571 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.39. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Santander downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.40.

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About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world's largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal's operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

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