Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.8214.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

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Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $463,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $411,409,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,885 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $400,643,000 after buying an additional 117,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,962,000 after buying an additional 160,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,405,000 after acquiring an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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