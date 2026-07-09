Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Mizuho's target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock's previous close.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8%

ACGL opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $105.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,208,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,626,148 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $252,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,487 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,683,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,601 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $121,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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