Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.6450, with a volume of 4025976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.19.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,169 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $286,605.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 141,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $839,449.80. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 9,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $58,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,847.50. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,672. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 840.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Further Reading

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