Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.07) per share and revenue of $3.1080 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 143.80% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,099 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,179 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 514,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,055 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 327,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,227 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 246,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus's approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company's pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

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