Arcutis Biotherapeutics Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT reported second-quarter 2026 net product revenue of $129.9 million, up 59% from the prior-year period and 23% sequentially, as demand for its ZORYVE topical treatments continued to rise across approved dermatology indications.

The company generated net income of $15 million, compared with a net loss of $15.9 million a year earlier. Arcutis ended the quarter with $238.9 million in cash and marketable securities, produced $12.6 million in operating cash flow, and reported total debt of $101.9 million.

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Chief Executive Officer Frank Watanabe said the company’s commercial momentum and cash generation allow it to reinvest in ZORYVE demand-generation programs, additional clinical studies and pipeline development. Arcutis raised its full-year 2026 net revenue guidance to $525 million to $540 million, from its prior range of $480 million to $495 million.

ZORYVE Demand and Commercial Investments

Arcutis said it recorded more than 280,000 ZORYVE prescriptions during the second quarter across formulations and indications, representing a quarterly high for demand. Watanabe said prescription growth is expected to remain the primary driver of sales expansion, with gross-to-net deductions expected to improve more modestly through the remainder of 2026 and trend toward the low 50% range.

The company said ZORYVE, a topical PDE4 inhibitor, remains the leading branded nonsteroidal topical product, with market share just below 50%, according to management. Watanabe attributed class growth largely to patients shifting from topical corticosteroids to targeted nonsteroidal therapies.

Arcutis has completed an expansion of its dermatology sales force, with new specialty representatives in the field since early May. Management expects the impact of that effort to begin appearing in growth during the third quarter. The company also completed hiring for the first phase of a targeted primary-care and pediatric sales organization, which is expected to begin calling on providers by the end of August. Arcutis expects that team’s impact to be more evident in 2027.

The primary-care effort will initially focus on high-volume and early-adopting providers in metropolitan areas. Watanabe said approximately half of patients receiving prescription treatment for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and seborrheic dermatitis are not seen by dermatologists, with most of those patients treated by primary-care physicians or pediatricians.

Access Programs and Pediatric Regulatory Progress

During the quarter, the FDA approved ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis in children as young as 2 years old. Arcutis said the decision represents its seventh FDA approval for ZORYVE in four years and makes the product the first once-daily steroid-free treatment approved for plaque psoriasis in that age group.

In July, the FDA accepted the company’s supplemental new drug application for ZORYVE cream 0.05% for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis in infants aged 3 months to 24 months. The agency set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of Feb. 23, 2027. Watanabe said there are roughly 1 million atopic dermatitis patients in that age range and limited approved treatment options, particularly nonsteroidal ones.

Arcutis also launched a virtual health platform intended to give patients another route to dermatology care, particularly in regions with limited specialist availability or long appointment wait times. Independent board-certified dermatologists on the platform evaluate patients and make prescribing decisions independently, according to the company. If ZORYVE is prescribed, fulfillment is coordinated through a national pharmacy hub that provides insurance support and home delivery.

The company also began a partnership with an unnamed AI-enabled prescription workflow platform in late July. The program is designed to help dermatology practices manage prior authorizations, financial assessments and fulfillment routing after a prescription is written.

Clinical Pipeline Advances

Chief Medical Officer Patrick Burnett said Arcutis fully enrolled its Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of ZORYVE in vitiligo and expects results, along with a decision on whether to advance the program, in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company continues to enroll Phase 2 studies in hidradenitis suppurativa and expects a comparable program update in the first quarter of 2027.

Management said it plans to initiate one or more additional ZORYVE proof-of-concept studies in the second half of 2026. New studies initiated during the second quarter include an adult trial assessing the product’s impact on itch in atopic dermatitis, a study in nail psoriasis, and a trial evaluating cutaneous adverse events among cancer patients treated with PD-1 or PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors.

Burnett said the checkpoint-inhibitor study is primarily intended to generate publishable data that could support patient access, rather than serve as a full registrational development program.

For ARQ-234, Arcutis’ investigational CD200R-targeting biologic for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, the company completed enrollment in the final healthy-volunteer cohort of the single-ascending-dose portion of its Phase 1 trial. It has begun enrolling atopic dermatitis patients in the remaining single-ascending-dose cohorts and plans to begin the multiple-ascending-dose portion. Arcutis said it will not disclose results until the trial is complete.

Commercial Leadership Transition

Arcutis announced that Chief Commercial Officer Todd Edwards will resign later this month to pursue other opportunities for personal reasons. Watanabe credited Edwards with helping build the commercial infrastructure supporting ZORYVE’s launch and growth.

Rob Lisicky will become interim chief commercial officer while Arcutis conducts a national search for a permanent successor. Lisicky most recently served as chief executive officer of Zura Bio and previously held chief commercial officer roles at Arena Pharmaceuticals and Daiichi Sankyo USA.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

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