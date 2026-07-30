Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBP

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arini Captial Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,109,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,392,929 shares of the company's stock worth $41,468,000 after buying an additional 323,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,791,368 shares of the company's stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 545,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,637,767 shares of the company's stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 801,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11,276.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 4,516,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,476,638 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Ardagh Metal Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging NYSE: AMBP is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

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