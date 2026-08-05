Ardent Health Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Ardent Health NYSE: ARDT reported second-quarter revenue of $1.62 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $115 million, as management said cost controls, a favorable payer contract renewal and strong cash flow helped offset weaker-than-expected volumes.

Surgeries and admissions were pressured during April and May, before returning to modest growth in June. For the full second quarter, surgeries declined 2.9% year over year and admissions fell 1%. Adjusted admissions, however, increased 2.5% from a year earlier.

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Chief Financial Officer Alfred Lumsdaine said July volumes remained below the company’s original expectations for the year but improved from the levels seen in April and May. Ardent is assuming second-half volumes remain near the second-quarter run rate rather than extrapolating the improved June and July trends.

Guidance Maintained Despite Volume Pressure

Ardent maintained its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $485 million to $535 million. Management now expects revenue to trend toward the lower end of its $6.4 billion to $6.7 billion outlook.

The company said lower volumes in the second quarter and revised expectations for the rest of the year represent an estimated $25 million EBITDA headwind. Ardent expects to offset that pressure with $20 million to $30 million of benefits from workforce restructuring and payer recontracting.

Workforce and structural actions are expected to provide $15 million to $20 million of additional savings during 2026, with an annualized benefit of $30 million to $35 million.

A renewed payer agreement effective June 1 is expected to add $5 million to $10 million to 2026 adjusted EBITDA beyond the company’s prior guidance.

The company expects the earnings benefits from both initiatives to reach a full run rate entering the third quarter.

Lumsdaine said Ardent expects third-quarter adjusted EBITDA to improve from the $115 million reported in the second quarter and approach the $124 million generated in the first quarter.

IMPACT Savings Target Raised

President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Caspers said operational execution, standardization and accountability are central priorities under the company’s IMPACT program. Ardent raised its 2026 IMPACT savings target to at least $70 million, from a prior target of $55 million and an original target of $40 million.

Caspers said the program is intended to be a multiyear care-transformation and efficiency effort rather than a one-year cost-cutting initiative. The company has redesigned parts of its structure, reduced managerial layers and standardized operations. Lumsdaine said the actions taken in June were largely a pull-forward of initiatives already in the pipeline, though the inventory of potential opportunities continues to expand.

Salary, wages and benefits expense increased 0.7% year over year during the quarter, while contract labor spending declined 42%. Contract labor represented 2.2% of salary, wages and benefits expense, compared with 3.8% a year earlier. Professional fee growth slowed to 10.4% from 12.9% in the first quarter, while supplies expense rose 3.3%.

Ardent is also pursuing supply-chain savings through vendor consolidation, contract renegotiations and efforts to streamline physician preference items. The company is rationalizing its IT application portfolio to remove redundancies, Caspers said.

Payer Strategy and Service-Line Focus

Management said it is taking a more data-driven approach to payer negotiations, using price-transparency data to identify contracts where payment rates lag local market benchmarks. Caspers said that in many instances, Ardent’s rates rank below the 50th percentile in its markets.

Lumsdaine said the company sees opportunities for better reimbursement across most of its markets, although contract sizes and renewal cycles vary. He said payer contracts generally renew on two- to three-year cycles and that Ardent has integrated its revenue-cycle and contracting functions under new leadership.

Net patient service revenue per adjusted admission declined 3.9% year over year, reflecting the prior-year benefit of recognizing two quarters of New Mexico’s DPP program and a lower-acuity service mix caused by reduced surgery volumes. Exchange admissions fell 8%, with a corresponding increase in self-pay patients. Management reaffirmed its forecast for a $35 million exchange-related headwind in 2026.

Lumsdaine said Ardent has found that a material share of patients losing exchange coverage have transitioned to other commercial or government coverage, though the company continues to monitor the trend. Management also said urgent-care visits, physician-clinic visits, referrals and patient transfers point to continued activity at the top of the funnel, even as higher-acuity procedures have been softer among patients facing higher deductibles and copays.

The company is prioritizing higher-value service lines, including cardiology and women’s and children’s care, using its Capacity IQ framework to guide physician recruitment, capital allocation and site-of-care decisions. In the second quarter, Ardent moved lower-margin ear, nose and throat and ophthalmology procedures out of hospitals to free capacity for higher-margin services.

Cash Flow, Balance Sheet and Technology Investments

Operating cash flow rose to $197 million in the second quarter from $117 million a year earlier. First-half operating cash flow was $137 million, up 47% from the prior-year period. Ardent spent $39 million on capital expenditures during the quarter and expects spending to increase through the year.

At June 30, the company had $724 million in cash, $1.1 billion in total debt and $992 million in available liquidity. Total net leverage was 0.8 times, while lease-adjusted net leverage was 2.6 times. Ardent repurchased $13 million of stock during the quarter, leaving $34 million under its authorization.

Caspers also highlighted the rollout of hellocare.ai virtual nursing technology. In Texas and Idaho, virtual nurses completed 58% of discharges in June and helped reduce patient-monitoring hours by 18%, according to the company. Ardent plans to deploy the platform in more than 2,000 hospital rooms and said its virtual-sitting use case is already expected to generate a positive return on investment.

About Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT)

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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