Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47, FiscalAI reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

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Ares Capital Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 502,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,355. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ares Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: Ares Capital declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.48 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record on September 15. The payout supports ARCC’s appeal to income-focused investors. Ares Capital Corporation Announces June 30, 2026 Financial Results

Ares Capital declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.48 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record on September 15. The payout supports ARCC’s appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Core income held up: Net investment income was $359 million, or $0.50 per share, while quarterly EPS of $0.47 matched consensus. Total investment income rose to $768 million from $745 million a year earlier. Ares Capital Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

Net investment income was $359 million, or $0.50 per share, while quarterly EPS of $0.47 matched consensus. Total investment income rose to $768 million from $745 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Investment activity and liquidity were substantial: ARCC made approximately $2.6 billion of new investment commitments, funded $2.2 billion, and had about $6.7 billion available under credit facilities at quarter-end. Recent insider purchases by several executives may also signal confidence in the shares.

ARCC made approximately $2.6 billion of new investment commitments, funded $2.2 billion, and had about $6.7 billion available under credit facilities at quarter-end. Recent insider purchases by several executives may also signal confidence in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio scale remained large: Investments at fair value totaled $29.35 billion as of June 30, providing significant earnings capacity but also leaving results exposed to credit conditions and interest-rate changes.

Investments at fair value totaled $29.35 billion as of June 30, providing significant earnings capacity but also leaving results exposed to credit conditions and interest-rate changes. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened: GAAP net income fell to $171 million, or $0.24 per share, from $361 million, or $0.52 per share, a year earlier. Net asset value declined to $19.35 per share from $19.94 at year-end 2025. Revenue of $768 million also came in slightly below the $770.19 million analyst forecast. Ares Capital Q2 Net Income Falls

GAAP net income fell to $171 million, or $0.24 per share, from $361 million, or $0.52 per share, a year earlier. Net asset value declined to $19.35 per share from $19.94 at year-end 2025. Revenue of $768 million also came in slightly below the $770.19 million analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Rate and cost concerns remain: Pre-earnings commentary warned that lower benchmark rates and higher costs could pressure future investment income. A recent analyst article also highlighted risks and included a rating downgrade, potentially limiting investor enthusiasm. Ares Capital Q2 Earnings Preview

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ARCC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company's stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation NASDAQ: ARCC is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm's flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

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