Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the asset manager's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.53.

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Ares Management Stock Up 0.2%

ARES stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $195.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average of $128.42.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,050,425 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ares Management by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,599 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $922,196,000 after buying an additional 1,187,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,004 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $883,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,257,710 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $688,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,291 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $437,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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