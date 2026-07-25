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argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
argenex logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded argenex (NASDAQ: ARGX) from “hold” to “buy,” adding to an already bullish analyst backdrop. Overall, the stock now carries a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $1,050.50.
  • argenex posted strong Q2 results, reporting EPS of $7.32 versus the $5.86 estimate and revenue of $1.54 billion versus expectations of $1.45 billion. The company also showed high profitability, with a 32.19% net margin and 70.27% return on equity.
  • Investor sentiment remains positive, with analysts such as Wedbush, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo maintaining or raising bullish targets, while institutional ownership stays high at 60.32%. Reuters also noted that Vyvgart sales jumped in the second quarter, supporting growth momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,170.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of argenex from $944.00 to $932.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Glj Research upgraded argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,050.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

argenex Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of argenex stock opened at $918.22 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $868.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. argenex has a 12 month low of $587.37 and a 12 month high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. argenex had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analysts forecast that argenex will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in argenex by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenex by 9.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenex by 30.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the company's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in argenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,584,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in argenex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key argenex News

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: argenex reported Q2 EPS of $7.32, topping estimates, on revenue of $1.54 billion versus expectations of $1.45 billion, highlighting strong operating momentum and profitability. Q2 earnings report and conference call
  • Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that global sales of Vyvgart jumped in the second quarter, a key driver for argenex’s growth and a major reason the stock has been gaining investor attention. Reuters article on Vyvgart sales
  • Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer, RBC, and Guggenheim all raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings, signaling increased Street confidence in argenex’s growth trajectory and pipeline prospects.
  • Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha note highlighted surging profitability, robust cash generation, and operational leverage, while pointing to pipeline catalysts such as empasiprubart as additional upside potential. Seeking Alpha rating upgrade article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which provides little actionable signal for investors because the figures appear unchanged and unusually low.
  • Negative Sentiment: Citizens JMP trimmed its price target slightly from $944 to $932, though it still kept a positive rating, making this more of a minor caution than a bearish call.

argenex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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