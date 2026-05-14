Argus Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $104.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. Argus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.08.

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CVS Health Trading Up 0.2%

CVS opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 344.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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