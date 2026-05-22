Argus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Argus from $580.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Argus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.09% from the company's current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $555.00.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. 2,884,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit has a one year low of $302.36 and a one year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit beat fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised full-year guidance, showing the core business remains healthy. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit beat fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and raised full-year guidance, showing the core business remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a larger share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.

The company announced a larger share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management says the 17% workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring to flatten the organization and reallocate spending toward AI and “big bets.” Intuit CEO says company’s 17% workforce cut had ‘nothing to do with AI’

Management says the 17% workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring to flatten the organization and reallocate spending toward AI and “big bets.” Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s quarterly report also included strong revenue growth, but the market is waiting to see whether the AI pivot can offset execution risk from the reorganization.

Intuit’s quarterly report also included strong revenue growth, but the market is waiting to see whether the AI pivot can offset execution risk from the reorganization. Negative Sentiment: The layoffs, restructuring charges of $300 million to $340 million, and softer TurboTax outlook have overshadowed the earnings beat and pressured sentiment. Intuit boosts annual forecasts, to cut 17% of global staff

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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