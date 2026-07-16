Argus Issues Positive Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Argus' price target suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the company's current price.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.61.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PNC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $254.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 542,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $176.88 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,906.93. This represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on PNC to $273 from $235 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on PNC to $273 from $235 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer increased its target to $281 from $271 and kept an outperform rating, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $285 from $270 with an overweight rating. Benzinga

Oppenheimer increased its target to $281 from $271 and kept an outperform rating, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $285 from $270 with an overweight rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays, Stephens, and Robert W. Baird also lifted their targets, reflecting broad analyst optimism after PNC’s earnings beat and strong revenue growth. Benzinga

Barclays, Stephens, and Robert W. Baird also lifted their targets, reflecting broad analyst optimism after PNC’s earnings beat and strong revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: PNC reported second-quarter EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, both above estimates, helped by record revenue, higher net interest income, and stronger fee income. MarketBeat earnings report

PNC reported second-quarter EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, both above estimates, helped by record revenue, higher net interest income, and stronger fee income. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share and outlined 2026 guidance for about 12.5% loan growth and 15%-15.5% net interest income growth, reinforcing a constructive long-term outlook. PR Newswire release

The company raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share and outlined 2026 guidance for about 12.5% loan growth and 15%-15.5% net interest income growth, reinforcing a constructive long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that expenses are expected to rise alongside revenue, which could temper margin expansion even as business activity remains strong. American Banker

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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