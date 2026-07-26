Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.5833.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Arhaus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $7.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.91 on Friday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Arhaus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $314.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,962,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,703,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,137,000 after purchasing an additional 811,337 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 751,950 shares of the company's stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 647,020 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,334,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus NASDAQ: ARHS is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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