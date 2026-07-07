Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Major Shareholder Sells $39,040,800.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $42,697,200.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $34,744,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 205,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.74, for a total transaction of $31,106,700.00.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $7.25 on Tuesday, reaching $166.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,965,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,755. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.94 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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