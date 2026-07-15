Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $166.50 and last traded at $171.7770. 8,068,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 8,762,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.57.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total value of $45,616,547.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.56. The company has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 485,198 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,425,000 after buying an additional 53,533 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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