Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 3.6% Higher - Time to Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.39 and last traded at $153.9220. 10,513,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,796,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.59.

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Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,573,179. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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