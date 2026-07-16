Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.68 and last traded at $168.1150. Approximately 8,400,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,760,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.92.

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Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $188.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,150,983 shares of company stock worth $528,633,630 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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