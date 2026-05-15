Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 3.9% - Here's Why

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.78 and last traded at $141.9810. Approximately 10,801,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,740,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.81.

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More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 206,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,317,000 after purchasing an additional 196,680 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 146,338 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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