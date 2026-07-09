Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 1.7% - Here's Why

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.82 and last traded at $184.1490. 9,916,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 8,786,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.05.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,224,345.92. This represents a 57.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,147,080 shares of company stock worth $513,396,642 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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