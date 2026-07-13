Aritzia Shareholders Back Board as CEO Touts 35% Revenue Growth, U.S. Expansion

Aritzia TSE: ATZ shareholders approved all formal items at the company’s virtual annual general meeting, including the election of nine directors, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and a non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation.

John Currie, Aritzia’s lead director and chair of the meeting, said the meeting was properly called and duly constituted after the scrutineer confirmed that shareholders representing more than 15% of voting rights were present or represented by proxy, satisfying quorum requirements under the company’s articles.

The nine directors elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders are Brian Hill, Jennifer Wong, John Currie, Nick Drake, David Labistour, Doug Mack, Marni Payne, Glen Senk and Marcia Smith. Currie said final voting results will be posted on SEDAR+.

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CEO Highlights Fiscal 2026 Growth

Following the formal business, Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Wong said Aritzia delivered a 35% increase in net revenue in fiscal 2026, producing a four-year compound annual growth rate of 25%. Wong said the company achieved its fiscal 2027 net revenue target of CAD 3.5 billion to CAD 3.8 billion one year early.

Wong attributed the performance to execution across Aritzia’s three strategic growth levers: geographic expansion, digital growth and increased brand awareness. She said the company generated “unparalleled demand” for the brand, supported by strong inventory management, which drove 26.5% comparable sales growth.

Aritzia also delivered a 260-basis-point improvement in adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, despite what Wong described as 260 basis points of pressure from tariffs and the elimination of the de minimis exemption.

Retail and Digital Sales Both Advance

Wong said retail net revenue rose 35% year over year to CAD 2.41 billion, supported by Aritzia’s real estate expansion strategy and double-digit comparable sales growth in existing boutiques. During fiscal 2026, the company opened 14 new boutiques and repositioned four existing locations, including a flagship in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

Digital net revenue increased 36% year over year to CAD 1.29 billion. Wong said digital results were driven by stronger brand affinity, inventory management, full-funnel marketing and the launch of Aritzia’s mobile app. She said the app gave clients greater access to the company’s product assortment, styling expertise, exclusive products and content, and that its initial performance surpassed the company’s expectations.

United States Remains Key Growth Market

Aritzia’s U.S. business generated CAD 2.28 billion in fiscal 2026 net revenue, up 44% from the prior year, according to Wong. The United States accounted for 61% of total net revenue in the fiscal year.

Wong said Aritzia sees the potential for at least 180 to 200 boutiques in the United States, compared with 76 at the end of fiscal 2026. She also said the company’s U.S. active client base has grown at a 30% compound annual growth rate over the past four years, helped by the company’s Everyday Luxury campaign, real estate expansion and product offering.

Looking ahead, Wong said Aritzia has a “robust pipeline” of boutique openings planned for fiscal 2027, with expected total square footage growth in the low teens and the “vast majority” of that growth occurring in the United States. She said the company remains focused on expanding in existing markets while broadening its reach across the country.

Company Plans New Strategic Roadmap

Wong said Aritzia plans to share its next strategic roadmap in the fall. In the meantime, she said the company will continue investing in its three growth levers, along with infrastructure intended to support scalable long-term growth.

Digital priorities include continued marketing optimization, client engagement initiatives and additional mobile app features, Wong said. She also said the company’s boutique expansion and marketing investments are intended to support multi-year brand awareness growth in the United States.

No shareholder questions were submitted during the question-and-answer portion of the meeting, according to Currie, who then concluded the meeting.

About Aritzia TSE: ATZ

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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