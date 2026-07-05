ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.8333.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research cut ARM from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $315.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.74 billion, a PE ratio of 375.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.70 and a 200-day moving average of $189.88. ARM has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, insider William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total transaction of $2,440,212.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,141.42. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,696.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 248,205 shares of company stock worth $57,741,572 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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