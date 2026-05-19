ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite Sells 24,339 Shares

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,090,501.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,318.45. This trade represents a 81.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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ARM Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,187,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,960. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $239.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.79.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an outperform rating and a $300 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish view on Arm’s CPU and chip-IP growth opportunity.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an rating and a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish view on Arm’s CPU and chip-IP growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch reported that Bernstein sees Arm benefiting from a “renaissance of CPUs,” with the server CPU market potentially expanding sharply over the next several years, which supports the stock’s momentum. Article: Arm's stock could rise another 45% as the ‘renaissance of CPUs' takes hold, analyst says

MarketWatch reported that Bernstein sees Arm benefiting from a “renaissance of CPUs,” with the server CPU market potentially expanding sharply over the next several years, which supports the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Another market piece noted ARM was trading higher on Tuesday, extending a strong 2026 run as investors continue to favor semiconductor design and AI-related names. Article: Arm Holdings Has Doubled in 2026. Is It Outperforming Other Chip-IP Stocks Like Synopsys, Cadence, and Qualcomm?

Another market piece noted ARM was trading higher on Tuesday, extending a strong 2026 run as investors continue to favor semiconductor design and AI-related names. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to ARM after reports of U.S. antitrust scrutiny. These headlines add uncertainty, but they are investigations at an early stage rather than confirmed findings. Article: Securities Fraud Investigation Into Arm Holdings plc (ARM) Announced

Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to ARM after reports of U.S. antitrust scrutiny. These headlines add uncertainty, but they are investigations at an early stage rather than confirmed findings. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which makes them less likely to be viewed as a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which makes them less likely to be viewed as a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance reported ARM fell on news of a possible U.S. antitrust probe, which could pressure investor sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of Arm’s licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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