ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider Sells $1,487,850.00 in Stock

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,487,850.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,394 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,094.70. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

William Abbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, William Abbey sold 1,577 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $313,823.00.

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ARM Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:ARM traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.15. 11,187,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,960. The firm's fifty day moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.40. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $239.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ARM shares. HSBC raised ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ARM from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an outperform rating and a $300 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish view on Arm’s CPU and chip-IP growth opportunity.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an rating and a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish view on Arm’s CPU and chip-IP growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch reported that Bernstein sees Arm benefiting from a “renaissance of CPUs,” with the server CPU market potentially expanding sharply over the next several years, which supports the stock’s momentum. Article: Arm's stock could rise another 45% as the ‘renaissance of CPUs' takes hold, analyst says

MarketWatch reported that Bernstein sees Arm benefiting from a “renaissance of CPUs,” with the server CPU market potentially expanding sharply over the next several years, which supports the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Another market piece noted ARM was trading higher on Tuesday, extending a strong 2026 run as investors continue to favor semiconductor design and AI-related names. Article: Arm Holdings Has Doubled in 2026. Is It Outperforming Other Chip-IP Stocks Like Synopsys, Cadence, and Qualcomm?

Another market piece noted ARM was trading higher on Tuesday, extending a strong 2026 run as investors continue to favor semiconductor design and AI-related names. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to ARM after reports of U.S. antitrust scrutiny. These headlines add uncertainty, but they are investigations at an early stage rather than confirmed findings. Article: Securities Fraud Investigation Into Arm Holdings plc (ARM) Announced

Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to ARM after reports of U.S. antitrust scrutiny. These headlines add uncertainty, but they are investigations at an early stage rather than confirmed findings. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which makes them less likely to be viewed as a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which makes them less likely to be viewed as a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance reported ARM fell on news of a possible U.S. antitrust probe, which could pressure investor sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of Arm’s licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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