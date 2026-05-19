ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider William Abbey Sells 1,577 Shares

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider William Abbey sold 1,577 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $313,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,760. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

William Abbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,850.00.

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ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.15. 11,187,434 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,960. The company has a market cap of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an outperform rating and a $300 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish view on Arm’s CPU and chip-IP growth opportunity.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an rating and a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish view on Arm’s CPU and chip-IP growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch reported that Bernstein sees Arm benefiting from a “renaissance of CPUs,” with the server CPU market potentially expanding sharply over the next several years, which supports the stock’s momentum. Article: Arm's stock could rise another 45% as the ‘renaissance of CPUs' takes hold, analyst says

MarketWatch reported that Bernstein sees Arm benefiting from a “renaissance of CPUs,” with the server CPU market potentially expanding sharply over the next several years, which supports the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Another market piece noted ARM was trading higher on Tuesday, extending a strong 2026 run as investors continue to favor semiconductor design and AI-related names. Article: Arm Holdings Has Doubled in 2026. Is It Outperforming Other Chip-IP Stocks Like Synopsys, Cadence, and Qualcomm?

Another market piece noted ARM was trading higher on Tuesday, extending a strong 2026 run as investors continue to favor semiconductor design and AI-related names. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to ARM after reports of U.S. antitrust scrutiny. These headlines add uncertainty, but they are investigations at an early stage rather than confirmed findings. Article: Securities Fraud Investigation Into Arm Holdings plc (ARM) Announced

Multiple law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to ARM after reports of U.S. antitrust scrutiny. These headlines add uncertainty, but they are investigations at an early stage rather than confirmed findings. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which makes them less likely to be viewed as a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which makes them less likely to be viewed as a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance reported ARM fell on news of a possible U.S. antitrust probe, which could pressure investor sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of Arm’s licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,112,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ARM by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,584 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ARM by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 478,289 shares of the company's stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 320,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.79.

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About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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