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Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Armata Pharmaceuticals logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Armata Pharmaceuticals is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.48 per share and revenue of $0.40 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter significantly missed earnings expectations, reporting a $3.16-per-share loss versus the consensus estimate of a $0.38 loss, while revenue reached $0.79 million.
  • ARMP shares rose 8.4% to $5.47 but remain well below the $15 average analyst price target. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, while Armata continues developing bacteriophage therapies targeting antibiotic-resistant infections.
  • Interested in Armata Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.74 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.4%

ARMP traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,120. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,888 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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