Arrow Financial (AROW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Arrow Financial to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.40 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

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Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AROW opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Arrow Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Arrow Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $33.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrow Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Financial

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 29.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company's stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, that conducts its primary operations through its subsidiary, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions. Through its branch network, Arrow Financial serves individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations across the Adirondack region, Upper Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley and parts of Central New York.

In addition to traditional banking, Arrow Financial has developed a robust wealth management and trust services division.

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