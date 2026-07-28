Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.2767) per share and revenue of $44.1730 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The company had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 565,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,678. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,339.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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