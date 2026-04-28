Arthur Ajemyan Sells 3,500 Shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Reliance Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.71. The company had a trading volume of 462,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,199. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $260.31 and a one year high of $365.59.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Reliance's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Reliance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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