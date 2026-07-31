Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $261.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.94.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $256.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $313.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.3% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Science Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,338.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $2.84 per share , ahead of the $2.81 consensus estimate and up from $2.33 a year earlier. Total revenue before reimbursements reached approximately $3.96 billion , up about 24% year over year. Arthur J. Gallagher Q2 earnings report

Adjusted earnings were , ahead of the $2.81 consensus estimate and up from $2.33 a year earlier. Total revenue before reimbursements reached approximately , up about 24% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage and Risk Management revenue also grew 24%, including 6% organic growth . Management highlighted strategic expansion and continued acquisition activity, suggesting Gallagher is maintaining solid top-line momentum despite concerns about slowing insurance-broker growth. AJG Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Brokerage and Risk Management revenue also grew 24%, including . Management highlighted strategic expansion and continued acquisition activity, suggesting Gallagher is maintaining solid top-line momentum despite concerns about slowing insurance-broker growth. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased roughly 900,000 shares for $170 million during the quarter, providing additional support for per-share value. Gallagher also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share. AJG quarterly dividend announcement

The company repurchased roughly during the quarter, providing additional support for per-share value. Gallagher also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s reported outlook remains centered on approximately 6% organic growth for 2026. Investors will likely focus on whether Gallagher can sustain that pace as insurance pricing moderates and acquisition-driven growth becomes a larger component of results. AJG Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Management’s reported outlook remains centered on approximately 6% organic growth for 2026. Investors will likely focus on whether Gallagher can sustain that pace as insurance pricing moderates and acquisition-driven growth becomes a larger component of results. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of roughly $3.95 billion came in below the $4.01 billion analyst estimate. Separate reported figures showed net earnings declining to $324 million from $368 million, with diluted GAAP EPS falling to $1.25 from $1.40, creating a less favorable headline comparison despite the adjusted EPS beat. AJG Q2 revenue report

Revenue of roughly $3.95 billion came in below the $4.01 billion analyst estimate. Separate reported figures showed net earnings declining to $324 million from $368 million, with diluted GAAP EPS falling to $1.25 from $1.40, creating a less favorable headline comparison despite the adjusted EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Before earnings, the stock had faced pressure from sector-wide concerns that strong broker revenue growth was masking weaker underlying organic trends. That caution may continue because AJG trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a P/E ratio above 40. AJG pre-earnings stock analysis

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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