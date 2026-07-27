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Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Hut 8 logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven AI-related stocks are highlighted: Hut 8, Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, Fermi, Fluence Energy, Upstart, and Ambarella had the highest recent dollar trading volume among artificial intelligence stocks.
  • The companies provide exposure to diverse AI applications, including data-center infrastructure, precision medicine, voice assistants, energy and power systems, lending, and AI-enabled semiconductor processing.
  • Investors should consider risks including potentially high valuations, intense competition, regulation, and rapid technological change.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hut 8, Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, Fermi, Fluence Energy, Upstart, and Ambarella are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, supply, or use AI technologies, such as machine learning software, AI chips, cloud-computing infrastructure, and automation systems. For stock market investors, these stocks represent opportunities to gain exposure to the growth of the AI industry, but they may also carry risks related to high valuations, intense competition, regulation, and rapidly changing technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Fermi (FRMI)

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRMI

Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hut 8 Right Now?

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

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While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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