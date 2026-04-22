Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

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Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Artivion from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Artivion from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AORT

Artivion Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.66 and a beta of 1.63. Artivion has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. The company's revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, insider John E. Davis sold 4,573 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $172,767.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,397.32. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 20,962 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $787,961.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 780,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,321,365.29. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 133,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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