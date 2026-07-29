Arvinas (ARVN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $60.7080 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 247.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Arvinas's revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arvinas to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arvinas from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arvinas from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARVN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arvinas news, CEO Randy Teel sold 9,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,854,946.92. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 11,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $110,413.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,466.30. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $402,649. Insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,100 shares of the company's stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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