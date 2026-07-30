Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 389431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $500.73 million during the quarter. Arxis's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Arxis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arxis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Arxis reported second-quarter revenue of $500.73 million, up 25% year over year and above the approximately $474.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.28 per share, well ahead of expectations for a $0.07-per-share loss. Arxis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Arxis reported second-quarter revenue of $500.73 million, up 25% year over year and above the approximately $474.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.28 per share, well ahead of expectations for a $0.07-per-share loss. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Management increased 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.0 billion, above the roughly $1.9 billion analyst consensus. The improved outlook reinforces expectations for continued growth in Arxis’s engineered components business. Arxis Q2 Revenue Rises; 2026 Revenue Guidance Raised

Management increased 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.0 billion, above the roughly $1.9 billion analyst consensus. The improved outlook reinforces expectations for continued growth in Arxis’s engineered components business. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain near the current trading level: Brokerages established an average price target of $49.64 for ARXS. While this supports a generally constructive view, the target suggests limited additional upside unless analysts raise their forecasts following the earnings report. Brokerages Set Arxis, Inc. Target Price at $49.64

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Arxis in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Arxis in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arxis from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research started coverage on Arxis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arxis from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARXS

Arxis Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36.

Arxis Company Profile

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components engineered for cutting-edge performance in extreme environments. Leveraging significant intellectual property (“IP”) and world-class engineering capabilities, we design and deliver innovative solutions that address some of our customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is the result of a deliberate and disciplined strategy executed by our sponsor, Arcline, and the Arxis management team to create a purpose-built, cohesive business through targeted acquisitions with similar product and end market characteristics.

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